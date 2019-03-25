Bernice M. Drerup

Bernice M. Drerup, 87, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born September 13, 1931, in Putnam County, the daughter of Albert and Leona (Schmersal) Maag, who both preceded her in death. On April 19, 1952, she married Leo Drerup, and he died April 4, 2012.

Survivors include five sons, Dave (Martha) Drerup of Delphos, Tony (Mary) Drerup of Delphos, Jeff (Susie) Drerup of Powell, Nick Drerup of Delphos, and Fred (Janice) Drerup of Ottoville; three daughters, Janet (Dan) Bonifas of Landeck, Molly (Dave) Buettner of Delphos, and Ann (Don) Like of New Bavaria; a sister, Georgie (Art) Westrick of New Bavaria; three sisters-in-laws, Joanne Kuhlman, Angie Maag, and Ellen Maag; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Ellen Drerup; three brothers, Clayton, Michael and William Maag; and two sisters, Jeanette Dangler and Carolyn Parys, also preceded her in death.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s School or Right to Life.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.