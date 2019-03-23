Crestview Knights to be welcomed home

Submitted information

CONVOY — There will be a Welcome Home celebration for the Crestview boys’ basketball team Saturday night when the Knights return from Columbus.

Fire trucks from Wren and Convoy and Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies will escort the bus through Convoy. The team will then be welcomed back in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium at Crestview High School.

The estimated time is between 10 and 11 p.m., but check Crestview social media for updates.