Crestview Knights are state champs!

COLUMBUS — The No. 2 Crestview Knights won the Division IV state championship by defeating No. 1 Berlin Hiland 58-38 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Saturday.

It’s the second state championship for the Knights (28-1) since 2014.

Wade Sheets paced Crestview with 21 points, while Kalen Etzler had 14 points. Derick Dealey chipped with 11, and Javin Etzler finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

A full story and photos will appear later.