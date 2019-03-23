Crestview Knights are state champs!
COLUMBUS — The No. 2 Crestview Knights won the Division IV state championship by defeating No. 1 Berlin Hiland 58-38 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Saturday.
It’s the second state championship for the Knights (28-1) since 2014.
Wade Sheets paced Crestview with 21 points, while Kalen Etzler had 14 points. Derick Dealey chipped with 11, and Javin Etzler finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
