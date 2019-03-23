4-H clubs seeking plastic lids for benches

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H Program is participating in “A Bench for Caps” (ABC) program with Green Tree Plastics to help replace wooden benches on the fairgrounds with 100-percent recycled plastic lumber made from caps, lids, and otherwise unusable plastic tops.

Each 4-H club in the county has been challenged to collect 250 pounds of acceptable, clean caps to then be produced into an 8-foot bench with a back. In addition to the plastic, members will be fundraising or seeking donations in the amount of $350, plus engraving costs, to pay for the benches.

The ABC Program is specifically designed for youths, who will be responsible for helping with collecting, sorting, and weighing caps to ensure all the guidelines are met to submit to Green Tree Plastics for the bench production.

The benches produced from this program will be given permanent locations on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for visitors to sit on and enjoy. In the future, the 4-H program hopes to organize beautification of each bench area in a contest so everyone can benefit from the functionality and beauty of this project.

The 10-year goal is that 10 benches be added to the fairgrounds each year as permanent seating.

There are a number of ways the community can help 4-H members achieve this goal. First, collect items as listed at right from the acceptable plastic lid and cap list. Taking the time to rinse the lid will eliminate a lot of sanitary and smelly issues, so those collecting lids should run them under the tap. Fill up a grocery sack and give the caps and lids to any Van Wert County 4-H member. Each 4-H club has its own piles of caps and is working to get its own 250 pounds so it can be identified as the club’s own bench. Area residents can also drop lids off at the Ohio State University Extension Office or the Senior Fair Board Office, both on the fairgrounds, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Caps for 2019 benches will be collected until June 11 at the Chicken Barbecue and can be dropped off at the drive-through or inside the commercial building at the fairgrounds. Caps without designation to a 4-H club will be distributed to help make as many benches as possible.

Any person, business, or entity interested in helping with the project through collections or financial assistance can contact Heather Gottke at the Extension Office at 419.238.1214 or by email at gottke.4@osu.edu. Through the community’s support and the power of the youths in 4-H here in Van Wert County, 4-H members hope to can truly make a difference.