VW Outdoorsmen sets M-1 Garand match

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand match.

This match will be held Saturday, March 30, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle, such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15, or similar rifles, may be used. Those participating may also use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not currently have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public for use in the match. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants that might want to try one of those out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds. AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.