VW designated Certified Local Government

VW independent/submitted information

The City of Van Wert was awarded the Certified Local Government designation by Nathan Bevil, community planning and preservation manager.

The responsibilities of the Certified Local Government include maintaining an historic preservation commission. The National Historic Preservation Act established a nationwide program of financial and technical assistance to preserve historic properties-buildings, structures, sites, neighborhoods, and other places of importance in the historical and cultural life of the nation.

Shown are (front row, from the left) Wassenberg Executive Director Hope Wallace, Joanne Thatcher; (back row) City Engineering Supervisor Bill Lawson, Van Wert City Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall, City Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, George Adam, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, and Community Planning and Preservation Manager Nathan A. Bevil. photo provided

A local government can participate directly in this program when the state historic preservation ofﬁcer (SHPO) certiﬁes the local government has established its own historic preservation commission and a program meeting federal and state standards.

Local governments that receive such certiﬁcation are known as “Certiﬁed Local Governments” (CLGs). Among the benefits of becoming a certified local government is eligibility to apply for special earmarked grants from SHPO.