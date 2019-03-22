Scouting report: Hiland Hawks (28-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS — The state’s top two teams in Division IV will meet for the state title in Columbus on Saturday.

Berlin Hiland (28-1) finished No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season, followed by Crestview (27-1)

The Hawks were down by eight in the second quarter, but rallied to defeat No. 3 St. Henry 57-50 on Friday. Hiland hit free throw after free throw late in the game to secure the victory. 6-3 junior Sam Habeger scored a team high 17 points, while 5-10 senior point guard Andy Miller added 14 points and six assists.

“We saw them at summer camp a couple of years ago and they’ve been down here enough so I’ve seen them here through the years,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said of Hiland. “I know they’re very well coached and coach Schlabach has a very impressive track record.”

“Their program is elite and it’s one of the top four Division IV programs in the state and have been for a long, long time. I’m a little bit familiar with them, not with their personnel, but we’ll try to get after it.”

The Hawks have made 11 State appearances and won consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012, plus another in 1992. The school’s first state championship came in 1962.

Hiland qualified for last year’s State Tournament, but fell to Cornerstone Christian 51-41 in the semifinals.

Probable starters

Berlin Hiland (28-1)

G – Kody Miller, 5-10 senior; 2.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg

G – Andy Miller, 5-10 senior; 6.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.3 spg

G – Kendall Hochstetler, 6-1 senior; 15.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg

G – Hunter Sommers, 6-1 sophomore; 6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg

F – Sam Habeger, 6-3 junior; 9.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg



Key reserves

G – Will Schlabach, 5-9 sophomore; 6.5 ppg

G – Jared Raber, 5-9 senior; 2.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg

P – Korrie Hostetler, 6-7 junior; 4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Team average: 61.1 points per game, allow 36.4 points per game