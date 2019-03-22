Convoy Foundation establishes Reed Scholarship Fund

Shown are (from the left) Convoy Community Foundation President Greg Kulwicki, Marilyn Reed, and Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen. CCF photo

VW independent/submitted information

Warren and Marilyn Reed Scholarship Fund has been established to acknowledge and honor the contributions the Reeds have made to the Crestview School District and Van Wert County agriculture.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the fund may send tax-deductible donations to the Convoy Community Foundation, P.O. Box 482, Convoy, OH 45832.



Warren Reed (1929-2017) was a graduate of The Ohio State University with Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education. He began teaching at Tully Convoy School as the ag teacher and FFA advisor.

In 1955, he joined the U.S. Army and returned to Convoy-Union School in 1957. He taught until 1982, when he retired from Crestview Local Schools. He later served as Vantage Career Center’s farm business planning and analysis consultant from 1982-2007 and was president of the State Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association and received the Outstanding Service Award. He also held honorary Crestview, Vantage, State and American Farmer degrees.

In 2001, the Ohio Farm Bureau awarded him the State Education Award, he was inducted into the Crestview Educators Hall of Fame in 2013, and was posthumously selected as the first inductee into the Van Wert County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018.



Marilyn Reed is a 1950 graduate of Convoy School, and married Warren in 1953. She began her career with Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and later worked in the offices of International Harvester and Aeroquip Corporations.



Marilyn spent the service years from 1956-1957 with her husband in Arizona. After returning to the Convoy area, she spent 35 years as the office associate at the Ohio State Extension Office in Van Wert County. She was a trustee of the Convoy Community Foundation from 2009-2017 and served as secretary for several years.



The Reeds are the parents of Kathy, John, Kent, and Jill, all graduates of Crestview High School, and have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The scholarship will be awarded to a Crestview senior showing self-reliance, and students majoring in any four-year degree. Seniors majoring in agriculture or related careers will be given priority. The amount of the scholarship will be determined after all contributions are received.



For more information, contact Greg Kulwicki at 419.771.7555.