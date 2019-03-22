Connie Jean Bolenbaugh

Connie Jean Bolenbaugh, 64, of Van Wert, died Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born November 8, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Eileen (Knittle) Rice, who survives in Van Wert, and George Rice, who preceded her in death. On June 19, 1987, she married Merl L. Bolenbaugh, who also survives.

Other survivors include her three children, Andy (Candie) Dull of Michigan, Sarah (Ryan) Dillon of Van Wert, and Mathew (Carly) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City; and five grandchildren.

A sister, Susan Baksa, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.