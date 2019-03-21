VW’s Bagley named Academic All-Ohio
Van Wert independent sports
Van Wert High School’s Drew Bagley has been named to the Boys Division II Academic All-Ohio basketball team by members of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.
The 6-4 senior has a 3.71 grade point average and will attend Taylor University with plans to study engineering and play football.
This past season, Bagley averaged 11.4 points and a team leading six rebounds per game.
POSTED: 03/21/19 at 3:02 am. FILED UNDER: Sports