VW’s Bagley named Academic All-Ohio

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School’s Drew Bagley has been named to the Boys Division II Academic All-Ohio basketball team by members of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

The 6-4 senior has a 3.71 grade point average and will attend Taylor University with plans to study engineering and play football.

This past season, Bagley averaged 11.4 points and a team leading six rebounds per game.