Crestview hoops fans share their thoughts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s been a special season for the Crestview Knights.

The team finished ranked No. 2 in Division IV Associated Press poll and finished as Northwest Conference co-champions, then won sectional, district and regional championships. Now, the Knights are ready to compete in the State Tournament at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University.

The VW independent asked Crestview fans to share their thoughts on the season and favorite memories. Responses are listed below.

“I have particularly enjoyed seeing all the passion and caring in this team. They all give high fives, big hugs, and show true care and friendship during and at the end of the game. The big hugs exchanged between coaches and players show their true love for each other and the game. They are an awesome of what family is in sports.” – Cheryl H.

“What I enjoyed the most about this tournament run and really all season was the camaraderie between the players and coaches. You don’t see that everyday in high school basketball. They all love each other and are the best of friends. Not one player cares who the leading scorer or leading rebounder is. Also, I love the brother to brother connection with Javin And Kalen Etzler.” – Chaise D.

Fans have enjoyed watching the Crestview Knights throughout the 2018-2019 season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Some of the best moments of this basketball season has been watching the seniors play. They are such a talented class and it’s so much fun watching them play. Love watching the Etzler boys make shots look so easy and of course there is the slam dunks! We are such a tight knit community and it really shows at, during, and after the games. Go Knights!” – Lisa S.

“To date, I would have to say the regional final game in Bowling Green sticks out as the most memorable. The boys played their hearts out and the crowd atmosphere was electrifying! I don’t think I will ever forget Derick Dealey’s expression as he threw the ball in the air at the buzzer, followed by the student body rushing the court. Pretty awesome! Go Knights!” – Tricia K.

“What I believe is the best thought for the season comes down to senior leadership. It’s almost cliché as people talk about it all of the time, but those who follow this team have seen it all year. They play unselfish and within themselves. They never take glory for themselves. They show future Knights that team play is more important than individual stats. They show confidence in a teammate even if that teammate is struggling. They celebrate defensive effort, taking charges, and diving for loose balls. These items don’t show up on the stat sheet, but that is what senior leadership is all about, and the underclassmen feed off of this energy and have bought in as well.” – Tim W.

“I’m the statistician for the Crestview basketball team and have been for three years. The thing I’ve enjoyed most about this team are the friendships that I’ve created with each and every one of them. They have become the brothers that I never had and I will cherish the memories I’ve made with them forever. This team and group of coaches show compassion, determination and grit like no other team I’ve seen before, and I’m so blessed to have been following them the past three years with such a supportive community constantly having their back and showing tremendous school pride.” – Lexi G.

“My favorite memory from this season was how well our seniors worked together and how well those upper or lowerclassmen on the bench would be ready to go and keyed in on the game. This year’s group is so fun to watch!” – Bailey G.

“Watching the community rally together again for this group of great kids. They’ve had so much success collectively in their four years of high school, but have yet to make that final push to compete at the state level. Seeking them finally make it is such an exciting time for us as fans and community members, because they truly do deserve this. Go Knights!” – Brandon S.

“I would begin by saying thank you to our seniors. It’s been a wonderful time watching them grow the last four years, not only on the court but as young men. A special shoutout to Drew Kline, who has started the most games in Crestview basketball history. Losing to Bluffton early on was key because I feel like it made us better in the long run. It took off some of the pressure. My single favorite memory has to be Kalen’s three dunks in under 45 seconds at home. The other thing that pops to my mind is Javin’s game tying three in overtime in Kalida. That was very special. I would end by saying I love how our team doesn’t get rattled and never gives up. Knight Pride!” – Jeremy K.