WKSD to broadcast all 12 State games

Van Wert independent sports

In keeping with tradition, radio station WKSD 99.7FM will again broadcast all 12 games at the 97th annual OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, including Division IV games with the Crestview Knights.

All games will air live, and can be streamed online at go997.com, thevwindependent.com and via the free WKSD and TuneIn Radio apps.

Kenny Stabler, Jason Williamson and Brady Stabler will broadcast Division III and IV games, while Scott Alan and Ron Burt will broadcast Division I and II games.

The schedule, including air times is listed below.

Thursday, March 21

Division III

Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep – 11 a.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch – 2 p.m.

Division II

Thornville Sheridan vs. Columbus South – 5 p.m.

Akron Butchel vs. Trotwood-Madison – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Division IV

Berlin Hiland vs. St. Henry – 11 a.m.

Richmond Heights vs. Crestview – 2 p.m.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward vs. Cincinnati Moeller – 5 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Division III State Championship – 10 a.m.

Division II State Championship – 1:15 p.m.

Division IV State Championship – 4:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship – 7:45 p.m.