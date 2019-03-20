This past weekend was so enriching…

I and many of you, I am sure, are still on a musical and inspirational high after this past weekend’s performances at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It started with The Texas Tenors on Saturday. Their evening concert was another moving experience — maybe more than any other they have brought to us. The title of the concert was “Let Freedom Sing!”, and boy did it ever!

I knew the night was going to be a special one as I watched the afternoon dress rehearsal. The three tenors were singing some of their pieces and the large video screen was playing pictures of so many inspirational moments. Songs such as Neil Diamond’s “Comin’ to America,” “You Raise Me Up,” “God Bless the USA,” “God Bless America,” and then a great arrangement of songs from Les Miserables were filling the hall. The pictures and video being played during their singing amplified the feeling of “Let Freedom Sing!”

The best, however, was yet to come. Students from the Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High School choirs were gathering in the VWHS Choir Room, awaiting their rehearsal on stage with the Texas Tenors. I really don’t think these kids had any idea what a monumental experience lay ahead for them. I brought them into the Music Hall to hear a little of the Texas Tenors’ sound check and to experience what the stage looked like with the huge video screen, drums, keyboards, guitar, bass, and all the decorations. It was a very professional look and they were about to become part of it.

Local choir students rehearse for a concert with The Texas Tenors at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. photo provided

John, Marcus, and JC — the Three Texas Tenors — were very welcoming and encouraging. They brought the students on stage and started running the show with the choir music added. I only wish the students could have seen more of what I was seeing, and what all of you saw who were in attendance. Having the opportunity to be on stage and perform with a group that had previously won “America’s Got Talent,” sung for the White House Christmas tree lighting, were Billboard No. 1 recording artists, and three-time Emmy Award winners — all this is pretty amazing for some small town and rural kids from northwest Ohio.

The concert did not disappoint. I think everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, as evidenced by the wild applause and standing ovation for these student singers and The Texas Tenors. I want to thank the students, their teachers: Julia Reichert, Melissa Bloomfield, Stacie Korte, and especially Crestview’s Danille Hancock, who directed the students on stage during the performance. I know there were very few dry eyes in the audience, especially of any proud parents. I know it would have put a lump in my throat if it had been any of my kids. To know that these kids had a once-in-a-lifetime experience right before your very eyes, makes having a job like this so very rewarding.

As a finale to all this great music was the ending we had worked out inviting veterans to the front of the stage during the singing of “God Bless America!” I couldn’t believe my watering eyes as I saw the front fill up and vets still coming down the aisles. There were so many in attendance that they were standing in the aisles after filling the front of the stage two deep. It was an amazing and truly moving experience for all of us.

This was followed with a quick change over by our crack stage crew led by Hugh Saunier in preparation for Rain — the Musical Tribute to the Beatles. We presented two shows on Sunday to more than 1,600 screaming Beatles fans. I am sure those who attended Rain would agree with me that it is the best and most exciting and entertaining Beatles tribute you can ever experience.

Before the start of the second show, we celebrated our 250,000th guest to arrive at the Niswonger for performances. We knew we were getting close, so we planned a celebration as we counted down the people entering the doors. The winners were Danny and Kathy Nedderman from New Bremen. Danny just happens to be a brother of Lonnie, a long-time Crestview School Board member. It’s very humbling to think that in just 12 years over a quarter of a million people have attended our concerts.

The Texas Tenors concert was the last of our 2018-19 Enrich Community Concert Series. Because of that, we worked very diligently to have the new 2019-20 series ready to unveil. It is now on sale. Visit our website or stop by the box office for details of buying windows.

Community Concerts have been a part of Van Wert County since 1953. Tafi Stober, our marketing director and incoming executive director, came up with the brand “Enrich” to add to Community Concerts. I have to admit, I wasn’t a fan of the name addition at the time, but as we continue on, I think the term is a perfect addition to Community Concerts. The 2018-19 Community Concert Series was so enriching and I believe next season’s will be much more of the same enriching experience.

As a reminder, non-profit organizations have just two more weeks to submit their names for consideration of serving food with a Fountain Park Summer Music concert. Contact me at The Van Wert County Foundation office, call 419.238.1743, or email me at paulhoverman@gmail.com.

This weekend is Church Basement Ladies production of Rise Up O Men at the Niswonger. There are two performances for you to catch: 2 and 7:30 p.m. You will laugh until it hurts! I look forward to seeing you in the church basement this Sunday.

FINÉ.