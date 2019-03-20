Orin James Doner

Orin James Doner, 85, died March 17, 2019, at Villages Rehab in Lady Lake, Florida.

He was born September 9, 1933, in Van Wert County, the son of George L. and Leah A. Doner, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1957, he married the former Virginia Ellen Trimble, who survives.

He served for two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas.

Other survivors include his children, Karen Simpson, James (Joyce) Doner, and Danny (Julie) Doner; nine grandchildren, David (Becky) Boaz, Danielle Boaz, Gabriel, Noah and Grace Simpson, Amber (Zach) Sorg, Anthony (Taylor) Doner, Drew (Ariel) Doner, Evan Doner; and one great-grandchild, Jericho Doner.

Also surviving are four siblings, Mary (Leroy) Permann, John Doner, Jerry (Carla) Doner, and Janet Strobel, along with many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Charles; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Kwascigroh; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Doner and Marilyn Doner; and a brother-in-law, Robert Strobel, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Van Wert.