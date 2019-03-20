Crime Stoppers 3/20/19

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a theft that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart.

Suspect No. 1

On March 13, at 4 a.m., two white males stole a 65-Inch OLED TV, a HP 24-inch Pavilion PC and HP-22-inch PC from Walmart.

Please see the attached photos to try to identify these subjects. The subjects were seen in a black car with the TV on top heading eastbound on U.S. 30. Both individuals had the windows down holding the TV.

Suspect No. 2

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!