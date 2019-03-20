County Foundation seeks grant applicants

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is seeking grant applications for the current year.

The foundation, which serves as a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations, supports purpose, inspires growth, and builds the future by administering grants to charitable organizations.

The organization is known for investing in the many charitable activities and programs that impact the lives of community members.

Grants are considered in June and December of each year. Grant applications and additional information can be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org, or those interested may contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at 419.238.1743 or visit the office at 138 E. Main St., in Van Wert.

Grant applications and all requested materials must be submitted or postmarked by the close of business on Wednesday, May 1, to be considered eligible for potential funding in the next grant cycle.