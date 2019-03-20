Adams steps down as VW girls’ coach

Van Wert independent sports

After eight seasons as an assistant coach and three more as head coach of the Van Wert Cougars girls’ basketball team, head coach Rob Adams has stepped down.

Rob Adams

The school board accepted his resignation during Wednesday night’s meeting.

“Very tough decision, but necessary,” Adams said. “I was having a difficult time balancing family and work. I gave 11 years and it was time to concentrate on my business and my family.”

“We are adopting a baby in the coming months,” Adams continued. “Change was necessary. I wasn’t ready to be done, but life was calling.”

“I’m going to miss my team big time, and I wish nothing but the best for Van Wert girls’ basketball.”

Adams went 20-49 (5-20 WBL) after taking over shortly before the start of the 2016-2017 season. His 2018-2019 team went 6-17 (2-7 WBL) and advanced to the sectional finals before falling to No. 1 seed Napoleon.