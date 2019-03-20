4-H Craft & Vendor Show coming in April

VW independent/submitted information

Those looking for a good way to pick up spring gifts and Easter basket stuffers for the loved ones in their lives, as well as support Van Wert County 4-H camp counselors going to 4-H camp, can come out Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for the 4-H Craft & Vendor Show.

Van Wert County 4-H camp counselor alumnus Dylan Neate is shown with the Easter Bunny at last year’s 4-H Craft and Vendor Show. photo provided

The show will be held at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, and food will be available for purchase to support the Junior Fair Board and its renovation projects. It is also rumored that there will be a visit from the Easter bunny that day.

For vendors and crafters looking a show that day, organizers still have spots available. Applications can be found online at http://go.osu.edu/19show or by stopping by the Ohio State University Extension Office at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

County 4-H members hope area residents will join in supporting county youths doing great things for each other, and the community.