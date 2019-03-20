2 people appear in Common Pleas Court

Van Wert independent staff

Two people appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court over the past week.

Trent Lacy, 50, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, but was ordered not to drive without permission from the court. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.

Randy Parker, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the third degree, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, during a plea change hearing.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Monday, April 15.