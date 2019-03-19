Riedel introduces bill to reduce regulation

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) recently introduced House Bill 115 in the Ohio House of Representatives. House Bill 115 is companion legislation to Senate Bill 1 sponsored by Senators Kristina Roegner and Robert McColley.

Craig Riedel

This legislation will require Ohio’s state agencies to reduce regulatory restrictions by 30 percent by 2022. If a state agency is not able to meet this goal, then for every new regulation it proposes to add, two must be removed.

The legislation will affect 31 departments, agencies, offices and commissions. A few examples include the State Lottery Commission, Public Utilities Commission, Commerce, Agriculture, Health, and statewide offices of the Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Treasurer.

“Looking at this from a pro-business standpoint, it is extremely important for Ohio to create a less restrictive environment so that businesses can continue to grow without being hindered by unnecessary standards that the state agencies have collected over time.” Rep. Riedel commented. “Compliance costs often become most burdensome on independent business owners, especially in rural areas of northwest Ohio with small and family owned operations, where they do not have the resources and staff to assist them.”

House Bill 115 also directs the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) to gather information from state agencies into an annual comprehensive progress report for the General Assembly. JCARR will be able to recommend statutory changes to the General Assembly in order to work with an agency that is unable to meet their reduction goal.

“It is important to have JCARR oversee the changes that will be taking place.” Rep. Riedel stated. “It is my belief that this practical legislation reaches the main issue of eliminating excessive regulations while still protecting the public safety and well-being of all Ohioans.”

HB 115 has been assigned to the State and Local Government Committee.