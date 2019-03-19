Random Thoughts: tournament time

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random thoughts center mainly around Crestview and the 2019 State Boys Basketball Tournament, along with the NCAA tournament and a mention of high school baseball and softball.

Crestview fans

I’ll say this about Crestview fans – they have been out in full force for the entire tournament.

Tim Williman and I recently had a chat about fan support and he was spot on when he said Crestview fans would come out in droves.

It’s good to see and I know the kids and coaches feed off the electricity provided by the fans.

Crestview fans share their favorites

I’ve put out the call for Crestview fans to share their favorite memories or thoughts about the season, and a few nice responses have come in.

There’s room for more. Send your favorite thoughts or memories, or what you’ve enjoyed most about the season to sports@thevwindependent.com, then look for the feature on Wednesday’s Sports page.

Richmond Heights coach

Quentin Rogers has been the head basketball coach at Richmond Heights for just two seasons, but he’s no stranger to the coaching game.

Rogers previously led his All-Ohio Red team to three AAU national titles.

While he’s the new kid on the block among Division IV State coaches, he has some impressive credentials.

Division IV

The field of four teams in Division IV is impressive.

Perhaps it’s not the most popular thing to say, but the more I learn about each of the four – Crestview, Richmond Heights, Berlin Hiland and St. Henry – I’m not sure if there’s a true favorite to win the title.

Keeping count

Out of the 16 boys basketball teams ready to compete in Columbus, nine are public schools, while the remaining seven are private or parochial schools.

The public schools are Olentangy Liberty (Division I), Trotwood-Madison, Akron Butchel, Thornville Sheridan and Columbus South (Division II), and Crestview, Richmond Heights, Berlin Hiland and St. Henry (Division IV).

The private/parochial schools are Lakewood St. Edward, Cincinnati Moeller and Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (Division I) and all four Division III teams – Purcell-Marian, Harvest Prep, Lutheran East and Cardinal Stritch.

Akron St. Vincent St. Mary is new to Division I, having played in Division II for a number of years.

The Divisions II and IV titles are guaranteed to be won by public schools, while it’s possible the Division I title could be won by a public school, although I would consider Liberty a large underdog to do so.

NCAA

Is there a clear cut favorite to win this year’s NCAA Tournament?

It doesn’t seem that way. Personally, I enjoy seeing an underdog win the whole thing, and that certainly could happen this year. Just don’t ask me which team that might be.

Baseball and softball

No, I haven’t forgotten about the 2019 high school baseball and softball seasons.

Look for previews of Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview baseball and softball teams in the coming days.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.