Meet the D-IV Teams: Knights, Spartans

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Crestview Knights are back in the Boys Basketball State Tournament for the third time under head coach Jeremy Best, and the fourth time in school history.

Crestview’s opponent, Richmond Heights, is in the State Tournament for the first time in school history. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University, the winner will play Berlin Hiland or St. Henry for the Division IV state title at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is a look at Richmond Heights and Crestview.

Richmond Heights Spartans (21-6), No. 11 Associated Press poll

Head coach: Quentin Rogers (40-11, two seasons)

State Champion: 0

State Runner-Up: 0

Years in State Semifinals: 1 (2019)

Rogers on his team: “We’re 21-6, but we played a rigorous schedule with only seven home games. We played everything else on the road and that was deliberately done to get us mentally tough and to put us in situations where the kids were uncomfortable as much as possible. From our scrimmage schedule to our regular season schedule we tried to play the best that the State of Ohio has, and we’ve tried to use that as our measuring stick.”

Rogers on Crestview: “Well coached, disciplined team. I know people get caught up with the Etzler brothers but there are other guys on the team who can play. They’re well balanced and they play together.”

Rogers on the Division IV Final Four: “Like I tell our players, everyone is here for a reason, they got here and it doesn’t matter how. Everyone is capable of winning a championship and everyone is here to win a championship. These are the top four teams in the state playing.”

ROSTER

0 Isaiah Martin G 5-7 Sr.

1 Curtis Houston II G 6-2 Sr.

2 Jevontae Jones F 6-5 Jr.

3 Gbolahan Adio G 6-3 Jr.

4 Anthony Maxie Jr. F 6-4 Jr.

5 J’Maine (B.J.) Carter Jr. G 6-2 Sr.

10 Jamarr Talbert Jr. G 6-1 So.

11 Torres Hickerson G 6-2 Sr.

20 Malikee Sonie Jr. G 6-1 So.

32 Khailand Kirkland G 6-0 Sr.

34 Emmanuel Sims F 6-5 Sr.

OPPONENT RESULT

Gahanna Lincoln L, 52-65

Chardon Notre Dame-Catherdral Latin W, 66-59

Lorain L, 51-83

Cleveland Benedictine L, 74-87

Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding W, 92-42

Wickliffe W, 78-57

Burton Berkshire W, 70-39

Middlefield Cardinal W, 91-39

Parma Padua Franciscan W, 94-62

Toledo Whitmer L, 62-81

Independence W, 80-40

Shaker Heights L, 61-62

Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding W, 102-19

Wickliffe W, 71-63

Burton Berkshire W, 72-18

Middlefield Cardinal W, 84-47

Cuyahoga Heights W, 59-29

Kirkland W, 74-53

Independence W, 106-24

Kirtland W, 63-52

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East L, 77-85

Cuyahoga Heights W, 58-56

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian W, 74-33

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Rittman W, 70-54

Elyria Open Door Christian W, 78-66

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Bristolville Bristol W, 66-34

New Middletown Springfield W, 46-43

Crestview Knights (26-1), No. 2 Associated Press poll

Head coach Jeremy Best (17th season, 289-112, 312-173 overall)

State Champion: 1 (2014)

State Runner-Up: 1 (2003)

Years in State Semifinals: 4 (2019, 14, 03, 71)

Best on his team: “We’re very happy and excited to be in this situation again and just proud of our kids and our community. As you look back on our year, last year we were a regional final team and got beat by Pandora–Gilboa and we had a lot of underclassman on the floor at that point and time. There was a level of belief that if we were fortunate and healthy that maybe we could put ourselves in this situation. We’re a senior laden group that have had a lot of expectations placed on them, so for them to punch that ticket to get to the State Tournament is really gratifying for the kids and their families.”

Best on Richmond Heights: “They’re similar to the team we just played in the regional final – Maumee Valley Country Day – definitely from an athletic standpoint and style of play and their ability to cause all sorts of havoc on the defensive end. Hopefully that will help us in our preparation for Friday.”

Best on the Division IV Final Four: “I’m learning more about Richmond Heights now, but the other three – ourselves, Berlin Hiland and St. Henry have a pretty good track record of experience in the State Tournament, with state championships and appearances. St. Henry has been there a ton, Berlin Hiland has been ton and as a program this is our fourth time, so they have a little more experience with that then we do. There are some good individual players, there’s a variety of styles of play amongst the four teams and I think the Division IV games are going to be good to view and I think the fans will enjoy those games.

ROSTER

2 Kalen Etzler F 6-8 So.

3 Wade Sheets W 6-3 Sr.

5 Javin Etzler W 6-7 Sr.

10 Drew Kline PG 5-9 Sr.

11 Colton Lautzenheiser G 5-10 Sr.

14 Kaden Short G 5-8 Jr.

15 Brant Richardson P 6-2 Sr.

20 Anthony Kline PG 5-6 So.

22 Michael Joseph G 5-10 Jr.

23 Carson Kreischer P 6-2 So.

24 Derick Dealey G 5-9 Sr.

25 Brody Brecht P 6-0 So.

32 Brock Stauffer P 6-1 Sr.

35 Kole Small W 5-9 Sr.

42 Isaiah LaTurner P 6-0 Jr



OPPONENT RESULT

Miller City W, 73-28

Parkway W, 62-52

Bluffton L, 41-43

Edgerton W, 61-35

Fort Jennings W, 56-40

Allen East W, 50-38

Delphos St. John’s W, 61-49

Kalida W, 52-38

Van Wert W, 42-33

Delphos Jefferson W, 65-28

Arlington W, 57-48

Ada W, 65-35

Minster W, 71-63

Lima Central Catholic W, 54-42

Celina W, 62-30

Lincolnview W, 67-43

Hicksville W, 60-35

Paulding W, 62-38

Wayne Trace W, 53-40

Spencerville W, 60-36

New Knoxville W, 71-32

Columbus Grove W, 61-44

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Temple Christian W, 57-22

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Delphos St. John’s W, 53-34

Kalida (2 ot) W, 61-58

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Hicksville W, 58-42

Maumee Valley Country Day W, 66-49