County DD Board seeks funding to buy group homes

Van Wert County Board of Development Disabilities members include (from the left) Frankie Bowen (president), Brad Perrott, Michael Kitson, Nicole Taylor, Mariea Moreland (secretary), and Jennifer Bockey (vice president). photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

At the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) Board’s March meeting, Superintendent Jim Stripe announced plans to apply for funding through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) Capital Housing Office to purchase homes.

Funding through DODD Community Capital Assistance program can allow county boards of developmental disabilities to purchase community housing for people with developmental disabilities.

“We have purchased 11 homes over the years,” Stripe said. “It’s been over six years since we have purchased housing, and we have a need for two housing units for four individuals receiving our services.”

If funding is secured, VWCBDD will work with the Van Wert Housing Board to purchase the homes.

In other business, Stripe presented the Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council (NOWAC) strategic plan for 2019 through 2021. VWCBDD is one of seven county boards of DD that utilize NOWAC to share resources including the areas of Major Unusual Incident (MUI) investigation and Medicaid waiver and supported living administration.

NOWAC strategic goals include developing a comprehensive listing of direct service providers (DSPs) and expanding their resources and communications. Also, NOWAC plans to develop a process for determining new, shared and needed services for individuals served. NOWAC will also look at expanding their shared services to improve efficiency for its members.

To assist in overcoming local transportation barriers, VWCBDD members unanimously approved a motion to allow local organizations to use VWCBDD vehicles on a limited basis, provided their organization provides proof of insurance.