Tuttle named Marsh residential director

VW independent/submitted information

Megan Tuttle, LISW-S, has joined The Marsh Foundation as the new director of residential services. No stranger to The Marsh, Tuttle first worked on campus as a family teacher, then program manager of Clymer Hall.

Megan Tuttle

“We are thrilled to have Megan rejoin our staff at The Marsh Foundation” said Kim Mullins, executive director, Marsh Foundation Child and Family Services. “She brings with her great skill and a real knowledge about the children and families we serve.”

Tuttle holds a master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University and, for the past six years, has worked as a therapist at Westwood Behavioral Health Center. She’s also a certified trauma specialist.

Tuttle said she is passionate about helping children and is glad to be returning to The Marsh.

“I look forward to living out the mission, to inspire hope, to teach, and to care for children and families,” Tuttle said. “Each piece of this mission is such an integral part into shaping these children and giving their hopes and dreams back to them.”

Tuttle said it is so rewarding for her to work with children and witness them improve their lives.

“I love working with youth when they feel life cannot get better and they are just stuck, then you teach and care for them, then a light bulb comes on and they get that their life can be better, and they get to be a part of making it better.

“This light bulb moment, this spark is such a special time and it’s a privilege to get to walk alongside a youth and experience this with them,” she added.

It is Tuttle’s hope, she said, to contribute to the exceptional services The Marsh offers to the youths they serve.

“It is one of my desires to continue to strive for excellence with every youth that we are able to serve,” she said.

Tuttle lives in Van Wert with her husband, Matt, and their two children.