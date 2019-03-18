Paul R. Weaver

Paul R. Weaver, 93, of Decatur, Indiana, and formerly of Convoy, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Adams County (Indiana) Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 30, 1926, in Van Wert County, the son of John M. and Ada M. (Finkhousen) Weaver, who both preceded him in death. On April 13, 1948, he married Theresa P. Staniszewski, and she died June 18, 2018, after 70 years together.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after 19 years of service.

Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 and Decatur Moose Lodge 1311, both in Decatur.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and traveling with his late wife.

Paul is survived by a son, Tim (Amy) Weaver of Decatur; a daughter, Paula (Randy) Oechsle of Ohio City; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Weaver of Rockford; two brothers, William Weaver of Ohio City and Donald Weaver of Convoy; one sister, Phyllis (Gerald) Ulman of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Purdy, Jason Weaver, Leanna Moes, Lauren (Jerrod) Law, Lindsey (Chad) Hamrick, Kylee (Luke) Feasel, Andy (fiancé Kayce) Weaver, Gabbie (Hayden) Weaver, and Adam Weaver; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Gary R. Weaver and, most recently, Gregory L. Weaver (February 18, 2019); four brothers, Glenn, Thomas, and Dickie Weaver and also a brother in infancy; and seven sisters, Alma Weaver, Arlene Zinn, Norma Feasel, Mary E. Heller, Cleva Myers, Barbara Gehres, and Helen Schindler, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 5:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services Saturday in the church Parish Hall.

Preferred memorials: Family Life Care or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Decatur.

