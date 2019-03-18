NPAC announces 2019-20 Community Concert Series

The 2019-20 Enrich Community Concert Series includes (top row, from the left) Midtown Men and I Am, He Said; (bottom row) Catapult and The Swingles. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

The tradition grows with a spectacular, value-packed 2019-20 Enrich Community Concert Series presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley.

Since 1953, artists and entertainers from the around the globe have made their mark on the Van Wert community and enriched lives of those in it as a part of the Community Concert Series. The Niswonger is proud to continue this Van Wert institution by putting together four monumental acts that have been carefully selected to bring culture, joy, and wonder that’s incredibly affordable.



Catapult, the magic of shadow dancing, kicks off Enrich by pushing the limits of both mind and imagination. As seen on NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent”, Catapult is a troupe of shadow dancers who work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing silhouettes of the world around us. In their near decade of existence, Catapult has amazed audiences with their family friendly show full of music, humor, breathtaking visuals, and engaging storylines on Saturday, October 12, at 3 p.m.



The Swingles are coming to the Niswonger, bringing with them a holiday flare on Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m. This five-time Grammy winning a cappella group, formerly known as The Swingle Singers, has astounded audiences for over half a century with its barrier-breaking vocals and delightful harmonies. The audience will sing-a-long to holiday classics and original songs by The Swingles.



Do-wop puts a bit of spunk into the holiday season when The Midtown Men come to town on Sunday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. The ‘60s-era group, consisting of four original cast members of the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, deliver its sweet harmonies, performing both holiday and hits. Alongside their band, The Midtown Men have captivated audiences over the course of more than 2,000 performances.



Neil Diamond fans rejoice with a rocking full-production tribute show, “I Am, He Said”, that leaves fans astounded. Matt, Jeff, and Tommy Vee (nephew and sons of ‘60s pop-star Bobby Vee) bring the hits of Neil Diamond to life in a spectacular show that features Neil Diamond’s classics such as “Sweet Caroline”, “I Am, He Said”, “Cracklin’ Rosie”, “Song Sung Blue”, and many more. This show has rocked venues of more than 23,000 people and will now entertain from the Niswonger stage on Saturday, March 21, 2020.



The new Enrich Community Concert Series is a musical adventure that is packaged together at a tremendous savings from $85 for all four events. Enrich members receive reserved seating and advanced ticketing, along with VIP opportunities to meet the stars. Enrich memberships are on sale now from $50-$200. General sales begin Monday, April 8. The series package is a savings of up to 26 percent from single event ticket prices.

Supporting Sponsors for the Enrich Series are Taylor Auto Sales Inc., State-Farm agent Tisha Fast, Van Wert Health, E&R Trailer-Shurco Trailers, Putman Law Offices and attorney Shaun Putman, and First Financial Bank.

Season Sponsors for the 2019-20 NPAC Season are Statewide Ford-Lincoln, Chuck and Karen Koch, and Central Insurance Companies.



Memberships are available through the Box Office at 419.238.NPAC. Find out more at NPACVW.ORG. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.