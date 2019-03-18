Jacqueline Riley

Jacqueline “Jackie” Riley, age 84, of Van Wert, died at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born September, 28, 1934, in Defiance, the daughter of Lavern and DNel Feeney, who both preceded her in death. On September 28, 1952, she married John L. Riley, who survives in Van Wert.

Also surviving are two sons, Mike (Laura Kantner) Riley and Bob (Stephanie Hartge) Riley; two daughters, Cheryl Jerome and Connie (Kelly) Kreischer; 10 grandchildren, Niki Jerome, Nicole Kreischer Henderson, Rachell Baker, Bob Baker, Mahrya Riley, Libby (Jerome) Shartzer, Michael Kreischer, Sean Riley, Matt Kantner, and Tricia (Riley) Archacki; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann (Feeney) Schumm; eight nieces; and two nephews.

A brother, Larry Feeney; one daughter, Patricia Riley; two grandchildren, Ryan Riley and Justine Jerome; and a great-grandchild, Bently Kantner, also preceded her in death.

Jackie was a U.S. Army wife who went with her husband from post to post. When they retired to Van Wert she worked for the Visiting Nurses Association. She was a life member of Women of the Moose Chapter 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 6772 of Spencerville, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, was a “blue star mother” and a “blue star grandmother”.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and an hour prior to services on Thursday, both at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.orgor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.