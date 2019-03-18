250,000th guests

Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s Tafi Stober, the center’s executive director to be, surprised Danny and Kathy Nedderman at the door of the NPAC (above), then confetti flew and current NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman joined the couple to honor them as the 250,000th guests to the 12-year-old performing arts center. The Neddermans, from New Bremen, said they have been coming to the NPAC for several years and typically attend five or six shows a year. The couple received a seat upgrade for the Rain! Beatles extravaganza concert (below) and a $250 NPAC gift certificate. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent