Van Wert Marlins compete, honored

Submitted information

The Marlins Swim Team recently competed in the Northwest Ohio YMCA Swim League Championship meet held at Bowling Green State University. The team of 36 was represented by 27 swimmers from age six to 18. This large meet was the culmination of a 12-meet season starting in October.

Swimmers were recognized at the annaul Banquet and Awards Celebration on March 12, at the YMCA of Van Wert County for participation as well as Most Improved Certificates, Championship Meet Top 20 places, broken records and 2019 inductees to the 5000 Meter Club. Most Improved Awards are selected for each age group and gender based on time improvements throughout the season in all strokes and race distances.

The Van Wert Marlins were honored for their accomplishments at the team’s recent banquet and awards celebration. Photo submitted

The 5000 Meter Club is an annual fundraising event that challenges each team member to complete a 5K swimming within a two hour time limit. This year nine swimmers were able to complete the task and have their names and the year added to the banner that hangs in the YMCA pool (see related picture and caption).

Most Improved swimmers for each age group are as follows:

Age 8 and under: Sophia Ford & Lucas Kramer

Age 9-10: Katie Kramer & Colton Clark

Age 11-12: Haley Chiles & Lilie Mull (tie) & Andrew Laudick

Age 13-14: Gracie Mull & Jayden Welker

Age 15 over: Elizabeth Gerow & Ian Rex

Marlins Record Breakers:

Jamie Burenga: 400 Free

Jayden Welker: 400 Free & 500 Free

The outdoor summer swim season will begin soon. There is an informational Open House scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Van Wert County. Contact YMCA Aquatics Director Martha Martin for additional information about the Marlins by calling 419.238.0443 or by email at vanwertmarlins@gmail.com.

It is the mission of Van Wert Marlins Swim Team to provide the youth of the community with a high-quality swim team and to promote the sport of competitive swimming in our area. The team will create the opportunity for swimmers of all levels to develop mind, body, character and spirit and achieve the highest levels of personal growth as well as achievement in the sport. The goal of the Van Wert Marlins is providing a positive, fun competitive swim team program for area children and their families.

The Team is overseen by a volunteer Booster Club which is a registered and insured 501©3 organization. Any parent or interested person may be a member of the Booster Club.