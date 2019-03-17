Tom L. Karnehm Jr.

Tom L. Karnehm Jr., 62, died late Thursday evening, March 14, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

He was born June 3, 1956, in Greenville, the son of Tom L. Karnehm Sr. and Donna Anne (O’Brien) Karnehm, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Sauder) Karnehm; three children, Donelle Karnehm of Piqua, Taylor (fiancé Shyanne Caudill) Karnehm of Van Wert, and Zakery Karnehm of Middle Point; a sister, Connie (Ryan) Singer of Greenville; four feline friends, Calie Mae, Turbo, Doobie, and Brickers, and one canine, Shyanne.

Two brothers, John and Richard “Richy” Karnehm, also preceded him in death.

Tom was employed as a laborer in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles. He had proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Brickner Funeral Home I Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.orgor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.