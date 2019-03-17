Swimmers inducted

Nine swimmers, members of the Van Wert Marlins were recently inducted into the prestigious 5000 Meter Club, which is an annual fundraising event that challenges each team member to complete a 5K swimming within a two hour time limit. Swimmers who complete the task have their names and the year added to a banner that hangs at the YMCA pool. This year’s inductees are (left to right): Marcus Freewalt, Elizabeth Gerow, Haley Chiles, Andrew Laudick, Griffin Gunter, Sam Houg, Ian Rex, Jayden Welker and Karis Halloway. Photo submitted