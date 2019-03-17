OHSAA releases State Tourney schedule

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The 97th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off at noon Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Nearly 800 schools began the 2018-19 season in November and now 16, including the Crestview Knights, have advanced to the state tournament. The state tournament pairings, final Associated Press rankings and schedule is listed below. The home team is listed first.

New this year, the state semifinals Thursday and Friday will be doubleheader sessions, with two games for one ticket per division. The sessions begin at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The divisional rotation this year is III, II, IV and I.

2019 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

Division III

No. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-4) vs. No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (26-2), Thursday, noon

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (19-8) vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (24-3), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

Thornville Sheridan (21-5) vs. No. 2 Columbus South (27-1), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Akron Buchtel (20-7) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (26-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Berlin Hiland (27-1) vs. No. 3 St. Henry (24-3), Friday, noon

Richmond Heights (21-6) vs. No. 2 Convoy Crestview (26-1), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward (19-8) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (27-0) Friday, 6 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty (24-4) vs. No. 7 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.