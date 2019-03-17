Monday Mailbag: March 18, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Richmond Heights, St. Henry and Berlin Hiland, Ohio State, and the Cleveland Browns.

Q: What do you know about Crestview’s next opponent, Richmond Heights? Name withheld upon request

A: At this very moment, not much. However, I should have much more information on the Spartans by Tuesday or Wednesday.

I do know the team is a member of the Chagrin Valley Conference’s Valley Division. The CVC is a 16 team conference with two divisions of eight teams. The conference will expand by six members this fall.

As far as Richmond Heights, the Spartans are 21-6 and finished No. 11 in the final Division IV Associated Press poll of the season, one spot ahead of Hicksville.

This is the first State appearance for the Spartans.

Check back each day for more information on Richmond Heights.

Q: What’s your prediction for Friday, Crestview vs. Richmond Heights? Name withheld upon request

A: This time of year can be so tricky because of the unknown factor, but I like Crestview’s chances on Friday. I don’t expect it to be a walk in the park or anything like that, but I think the Knights will pose some problems defensively against the Spartans.

Q: If Crestview wins on Friday, who do you think they’d play in the state championship game: St. Henry or Berlin Hiland? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a tough one, but I’d lean toward St. Henry. I haven’t seen Berlin Hiland this season, but I know the Hawks finished as poll champions, but I did see St. Henry and came away very impressed.

Q: Looks like you were wrong about Ohio State making the NCAA Tournament. Anything to say? Name withheld upon request

A: I never said the Buckeyes wouldn’t make the tournament, I said I didn’t think they belonged in it. Yes, I’m an Ohio State fan, but now that they’re in, I don’t see the Buckeyes lasting long.

Q: Scott – You’re a Cleveland Browns fan – are you buying into all this talk that they’ll be Super Bowl contenders this season? Name withheld upon request

A: No. Maybe I’m being pessimistic, but I don’t think the Browns are there yet, and for several reasons.

Among them: Baker Mayfield and the offense won’t catch anyone by surprise this year; there are still some question marks on the roster; a first year head coach (full season, Freddie Kitchens was the interim head coach for the second half of the 2018 season); Baker Mayfield and the newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr. staying healthy throughout the season.

Plus, the Patriots are AFC and Super Bowl champions until proven otherwise, and there are some other very good contenders, including the Chiefs, the Colts, the Chargers and perhaps the Texans.

Yes, the Browns have upgraded the roster and I do think they can contend for and win the AFC North title, but I think it’s a bit premature to start talking about the Super Bowl.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.