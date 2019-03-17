Lancers scrimmage bigger schools

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview split two baseball scrimmages against Division II Franklin and Division I Middletown on Saturday.

In the first scrimmage, the Lancers led Franklin 5-0 in the opening inning, found themselves tied 7-7 in the seventh, then lost 8-7 on a walk off single. Franklin has several Division I, II and III college baseball recruits.

Sophomore third baseman Creed Jessee led Lincolnview by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of singles and two RBI.

In the second scrimmage of the day, Lincolnview rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Middletown 8-5.

Jessee lead the Lancers at the plate again going 2 for 2 with an RBI single in the third inning.