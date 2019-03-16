Ohio governor releases biennial budget

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed executive budget Friday for fiscal years 2020-2021, which is structurally balanced and does not include an increase in taxes.

“The budget we are sending to the Legislature today is a budget for Ohio’s future, and it reflects our need to invest in Ohio and Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine. “Our budget plants seeds of hope and opportunity for tomorrow through smart, strategic investments in Ohio today.”

Governor DeWine’s executive budget focuses on investing in Ohio’s children, families, workforce, infrastructure, mental health and addiction recovery, and natural resources.

The executive budget submitted by Governor DeWine on Friday supports children and families by:

Investing new, targeted funding to support student wellness and success in schools.

Investing $22 million to make more of Ohio’s homes lead-safe for children and families.

Investing an additional $50 million in evidence-based home visiting programs to give children the best possible start in life.

Nearly doubling the state’s investment in children services agencies.

Additional information on investments in children and families is available on the Ohio Office of Budget Management’s website.

The executive budget supports mental health and addiction recovery in Ohio by:

Increasing treatment capacity in Ohio through an investment of more than $56 million to respond to local needs.

Investing $20 million to provide Ohio’s schools with free, evidence-based prevention curricula and professional development for school personnel.

Investing an additional $5 million to create at least 30 more specialized courts during the biennium.

Investing $12 million to expand the Ohio START (Sobriety, Treatment and Reducing Trauma) program to provide support to children and parents impacted by substance use disorder.

Additional information on investments in mental health and addiction recovery is available on the Ohio Office of Budget Management’s website.

The executive budget supports Ohio’s local communities by:

Increasing the state’s child protective allocation by $30 million per year for a total of $90 million annually.

Increasing funding to the Local Government Fund to fund local crisis services related to substance use disorder with money from the General Revenue Fund instead of diverting funds from the Local Government Fund.

Increasing state support for indigent defense by $60 million per year to assist local partners in providing counsel for defendants who cannot afford an attorney.

Additional information on investments in local communities is available on the Ohio Office of Budget Management’s website.

The executive budget supports workforce and innovation by:

Creating a culture of innovation in state government by launching the new InnovateOhio, led by Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Investing in businesses in Ohio by establishing Opportunity Zones for economically-distressed communities.

Fast tracking Ohioans seeking new workforce skills by providing micro-degrees, primarily for those in the incumbent workforce.

Additional information on investments in workforce and innovation is available on the Ohio Office of Budget Management’s website.

The executive budget includes efforts to invest in Ohio’s natural resources by:

Creating the H2Ohio Fund to ensure safe and clean water across Ohio by providing the resources necessary to plan, develop, and implement targeted, long-term water solutions.

Additional information on investments in Ohio’s natural resources is available on the Ohio Office of Budget Management website.

The executive budget “blue book,” including Governor DeWine’s full budget recommendations, tax expenditure report, and budget highlights can also be found on the Ohio Office of Budget Management’s website.