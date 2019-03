ODOT to close Ohio 697 stretch in March

VW independent/submitted information

Ohio 697, between Spencerville Delphos Road and Ohio 116, west of the city of Delphos, is expected to close March 27 for approximately 45 days during a resurfacing and widening project.

Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and Ohio 66 back to Ohio 697. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving.