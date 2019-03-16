Kimberly L. Owens

Kimberly L. (Adams) Owens, 61, of Van Wert, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Kim was born February 18, 1958, in Van Wert, the daughter of Gary and Barbara (Dougal) Adams, who both survive in Van Wert. On July 8, 1977, she married her high school sweetheart, Terry D. Owens, who also survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children: one daughter, Ryanne (Steve) Bollenbacher, and two sons, Adam (Morgan) Owens, and Seth (Kylie) Owens; five grandchildren, Kendall and Luke Bollenbacher and Brezlyn, Elijah, and Grant Owens; a brother, Jason (Amy) Adams; and one sister-in-law, Mary Adams, all of Van Wert.

Kim was a prayer warrior and an amazing woman of faith and found great strength in the Lord. She remained faithful and steadfast even while enduring nearly two years of pain from pancreatic cancer. Joy radiated from Kim’s sweet spirit and body, and she continued to be a great witness and testimony of faith until the very end of her life here on this earth. Kim will be greatly missed by her family and friends and especially by her grandchildren, who she loved so much.

Kim most recently worked as an x-ray technician performing x-rays and mammograms at Van Wert Family Physicians and ultrasounds at the Pregnancy Life Center. She enjoyed caring for her patients and making them feel as comfortable as possible during their visits to the doctors’ office. Kim also had other jobs along the way, including at Van Wert County Hospital and The Good Earth, but she held a special place in her heart for the kids at Lincolnview, where she was their lunch lady for many years.

Kim was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Adams, in 2015. Chris most certainly greeted Kim with open arms and a belly laugh as she entered the gates of Heaven and was welcomed home for eternity.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church’s Upward Program and the Pregnancy Life Center.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.

