Velma Lorene Agler

Velma Lorene Agler, 89, of Ohio City, died at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born April 1, 1929, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Carl and Mildred (Emerling) Hart, who both preceded her in death. On May 23, 1948, she married Basil Leroy Agler Sr., who died April 22, 2007.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Glory L. Agler of Ohio City; three granddaughters; and two great grandchildren.

Two children, Portia Lucille Ainsworth and Basil Leroy “Butch” Agler Jr.; a sister, Barbara Pollock; and five brothers, Robert, John, Donald, James, and Clarence Hart, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

