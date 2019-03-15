Kimberly L. Owens

Kimberly L. Owens, 61, of Van Wert, died at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church Upwards Program.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church Upwards Program.

