Girl Scouts selling ‘Cookies for a Cause’

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — This weekend, Lima-area Girl Scout troops, including those in Van Wert, are on a mission to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies with local charitable organizations. From March 15-17, they aim to collect donations of 5,000 boxes of cookies as part of their new Cookies for a Cause program.

Through Cookies for a Cause, customers can purchase additional packages to be donated to multiple local charitable organizations, including those in health care, military and veterans’ groups, and food pantries. In doing so, customers double their giving efforts by supporting Girl Scouts — who use their earnings to power amazing experiences — and by treating clients of local charities to tasty Girl Scout cookies.

“We’re excited to share Girl Scout Cookies with an even larger audience. Cookies for a Cause fits so well with the Girl Scout leadership experience,” said Roni Luckenbill, CEO for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “While our girls are developing business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they are also learning the value of philanthropy and community service.”



Customers looking to donate cookies as part of Cookies for a Cause can donate at local cookie booths or online through Digital Cookie. The Council takes care of distributing the cookies to the partnering local charitable organizations. To find a booth near you, visit gswo.org/cookies and enter one’s zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.