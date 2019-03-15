Crestview to sell tickets for State game

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School has released pre-sale ticket information for the Division IV state semifinal game against Richmond Heights. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University.

Please note that tickets are $15 each. The price is set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Monday, March 18

A) Crestview student tickets will be sold starting on Monday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on a one for one basis and will be available at all ticket selling times. Student tickets are general admission located under the team’s basket.

B) Tickets sold from 5:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. to immediate family of high school players, cheerleaders, managers, statisticians, coaching staff, and cheer coaching staff. Immediate family is identified on this day as those persons living in that household or dependents & grandparents.

C) Tickets will be sold from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. to Knight Pride Members, reserved seat ticket folders & Crestview faculty & staff (includes immediate family).

D) Tickets will be sold from 7:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. to the general public.

Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20

Tickets will be sold from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. to the general public.

If Crestview wins Friday’s game, fans may take their semifinal ticket (immediately following the game) to the auxiliary gym in order to purchase a ticket in the same level for the championship game on Saturday. One person can take multiple ticket stubs to purchase for the Division IV state championship game to eliminate congestion in the auxiliary gym. Cash must be used to purchase championship game tickets.

Directions to The Sshottenstein Center: Take 127 South to 33 East to 270 East. Take 270, East to 315 South. Follow the signs for parking at The Schottenstein Center. There is no charge for parking.