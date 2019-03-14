Regional final preview: Knights vs. Hawks

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One more victory stands between Crestview and a spot in next week’s OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

The Knights (25-1), winners of 23 straight, will face Maumee Valley Country Day (19-7) in Friday’s Division IV regional championship game at Bowling Green State University, with the winner advancing to Columbus.

Javin Etzler puts up a shot during Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against Hicksville. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The two teams met in last year’s regional semifinals, with Crestview winning 61-45.

The Knights advanced to the regional title game with a 58-42 victory over Hicksville on Tuesday. Crestview led 26-22 at halftime, but outscored the Aces 32-20 in the second half.

“I’m really pleased how we took Hicksville’s best punch and responded in the second half,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “We had great balance and that will need to continue.”

Derick Dealey was one of four Knights in double figures. The 5-9 senior finished with 15 points, including three treys and a 4-for-4 performance from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Javin Etzler tallied 13 points, Wade Sheets scored 11 and Drew Kline finished with 10.

Maumee Valley Country Day lost three of its last four regular season games, before defeating Hopewell-Loudon 73-30 to win the Carey sectional, then beating No. 1 seed Mohawk 94-76 and Toledo Christian 61-53 to capture the Fostoria district championship.

Behind 23 points by University of Michigan recruit Zeb Jackson, the Hawks rallied to defeat Columbus Grove 58-48 in Tuesday’s first game at Bowling Green. 11 of Jackson’s points came in the fourth quarter.

“He’s the best player/athlete that we’ve ever tried to prepare for,” Best said of the 6-3 junior. “He is absolutely electric and has all the tools.”

Despite frequent double teams by opposing defenses, Jackson averages 25.8 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game and has recorded more than one game with double digit steals.

Two other Hawks average double figures. 6-3 sophomore J. R. Lumsden averages 15 points and eight rebounds per game, while classmate Stephen Coleman averages 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing. 6-2 senior Parker Chatman also averages 14 points per game.

Members of the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, Maumee Valley Country Day averages 72 points per game, while allowing 52 points per contest.

“They have great balance around Zeb,” Best said.” Their athleticism is unlike anything we’ve faced all year. They attack the offensive glass and usually win the 50-50 balls, so that’s a major concern.”

Maumee Valley Country Day coach Rob Conover did not respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s Crestview vs. MVCD regional championship game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.