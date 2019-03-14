Lady Knights earn awards

The Crestview girls’ basketball program concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory, along with his coaching staff, recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season that ended in sectional finals. Scholar Athletes include: (above, left to right) – Row 1 – Olivia Cunningham, Haley Speith, Kaylee Wolford, Bailey Gregory, and Aleigh Chesbro. Row 2 – Lexi Gregory, Lauryn Black, Raegan Hammons, Lizzie Bowen, Emma Bowen, and Codi Miller. Special Awards: (below, left to right) – Row 1 -Lizzie Bowen (Senior Award, Henry Scholarship), Emma Bowen (Senior Award, Henry Scholarship), Codi Miller (Senior Award, Henry Scholarship), Haley Speith (Defensive Award, Senior Award, Henry Scholarship). Row 2 – Olivia Cunningham (70 percent Free Throw Club, Highest 3-Point Percentage), Lexi Gregory (Most Steals, Most Rebounds, Most 3-Pointers, Most Assists, MVP), Bailey Gregory (70 percent Free Throw Club, Knight Award). Crestview photos