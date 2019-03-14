Carmy S. Neumeier

Carmy S. Neumeier, 57, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her residence, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born April 30, 1961, in Lima, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Brown) Neumeier. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Matthew (Hailey) Neumeier; one brother, Kerry (Sue) Neumeier of Delphos; four sisters, Laura Sibold of Spencerville, Kristy Ruyan of Delphos, Shelly Clark of Columbus Grove, and Julie (James) Jenkins of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren; and her longtime companion, Bob Dyer.

All funeral services will be private.

