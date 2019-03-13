Tecumseh ends United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Tecumseh Packaging recently held its 2018-2019 campaign for United Way of Van Wert County. Both the company and employees made donations in support of the local agencies currently funded by United Way. Tecumseh Packaging pledged well over 100 percent of its employee match.

The company has been doing a campaign for more than 20 years. Without companies like Tecumseh, United Way would not be able to support all of its agencies with funding that ranges from $600 to $75,000 a year.