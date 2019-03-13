$22M earmarked for mental health boards

Submitted information

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced $22 million in new funding to county mental health and recovery boards for crisis stabilization in the upcoming 2020-2021 budget biennium.

“Crisis services are often costly and may differ drastically among communities,” said Governor DeWine. “The flexibility of this crisis stabilization funding will help local boards fund the programs and services they feel they need the most to best serve their communities.”

The recommendation, announced during a meeting with the Mental Health and Recovery Board that serves Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe counties, includes a total of $37 million in crisis stabilization investments.

In order to expand and strengthen crisis access points, the governor recommends a new $12 million investment in mobile response teams, infrastructure developments, and other gaps in Ohio’s crisis service network.

In addition, Governor DeWine recommends $10 million over the biennium to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for a new crisis stabilization fund to meet the needs of local communities. This fund will be a tool for local communities to provide supports and services not covered by Medicaid. Among other things, this stabilization fund could be used for respite care, transportation, and transitional housing.

Finally, Governor DeWine recommends continuing to fund crisis stabilization projects that mental health and recovery boards are already collaborating on with an investment of $15 million over the two-year budget cycle.