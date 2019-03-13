2019 Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts listed

Concerts for the 2019 Fountain Park Summer Music Series include (clockwise, from top left) Daryl Wayne Dasher, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Turn It Up, The Everly Set, and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

Paul Hoverman, coordinator of Performing Arts at The Van Wert County Foundation, announces the list of concerts for the 2019 Fountain Park Summer Music Series. The 2019 edition of the popular and lively summer series takes you on a journey through genres of rock from the birth of rock and roll to glam rock and southern rock, jumping over to pop, country and twirling the twang of rockabilly and folk rock into the mix.

All Fountain Park Summer Concerts are on Friday and open, free to the public. Concerts begin promptly at 7 p.m. The Fountain Park Summer Music Series, now in its 18th year, is powered by The Van Wert County Foundation, in cooperation with the Van Wert City Parks & Recreation Department.

Friday, June 7 — Turn It Up, The Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience

Named for the famous opening utterance in Sweet Home Alabama, Turn It Uppays tribute to the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd. This band is dedicated to the authentic sound that was instrumental in bringing southern rock to the masses. You will be taken you on a memorable southern journey performing all of your favorite Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.

Friday, June 21 — Bless the Rains-The Ultimate Toto Tribute Experience

Produced by No. 1 Billboard Artist/Producer Gabriel Bello, after the success of his internationally touring Tribute show to Stevie Wonder, Natural Wonder, “Bless the Rains” brings the magic of Toto to audiences that can’t get enough of hits like Rosanna, I Won’t Hold You Back, and Africa, along with some deep cuts that the real fans will fawn over.

When people hear this band they will be mesmerized, shout, dance, cry, and “Bless The Rains”.

Friday, June 28 — Daryl Wayne Dasher

Daryl Wayne Dasher is a Tennessee based singer/songwriter (with local family connections) who brings a fresh and organic approach to Country and Folk music. His lyrics often revolve around social consciousness, the great outdoors, personal conflict, and love. His enthusiasm for his craft is infectious, and his live shows are guaranteed to energize you with positive vibes.

Friday, July 5 — Lima Symphony Pops Orchestra

A Van Wert and LSO Independence Day tradition, the LSO Pops return to Fountain Park with an evening of pops music as well as inspirational and patriotic selections to help continue your 4th of July celebration. This year, the LSO Pops feature an exciting guest conductor who is sure to bring music to Fountain Park that will delight and inspire the entire family.

Friday, July 12 — Waylin, Willie, and Cash-Outlaws and Highwaymen

Enjoy an evening of hit songs featuring the music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, whose music defined a genre and a generation of country music. Backed by a stellar line up of professional recording artists and musicians from Nashville and Las Vegas. Featured songs are On the Road Again, Ramblin’ Man, Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain, Luckenbach, Texas, Walk the Line, A Boy Named Sue, and many others.

Friday, July 19 — Satisfaction-The International Rolling Stones Show

This Billboard and Pollstar listed show is now in its eighth year of production with over 1,500 performances. The highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and cast bring a colorful performance to over 45 years of classic hits. Featured in Rolling Stone, Showbizmagazine, “Las Vegas Today”, “CBS Sunday Morning News” and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, and television and radio appearances as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.

Friday, August 2 — The Everly Set

In 1957, teens Phil and Don Everly supercharged the vocal sound of Rock ’n’ Roll with “Bye, Bye, Love”and “Wake Up, Little Susie”,unleashing the sparkling vocal harmonies that would influence The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Peter, Paul & Mary, and the Bee Gees. Now, six decades later, two acclaimed NYC singer-songwriters with a death-defying, three-decade age difference combine millennial innocence with baby-boomer pluck to present.

The Everly Set: Sean Altman and Jack Skuller Celebrate The Everly Brothers, features the duo’s hits, including“Bye, Bye, Love”, “Wake Up, Little Susie”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream”, “When Will I Be Loved”, “Crying In The Rain”, “Love Hurts”, “Bird Dog”, “Claudette”, “Walk Right Back”,and more hits.

Friday, August 9 — John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil

Ted Vigil has an uncanny physical and musical resemblance to John Denver; and when he takes the stage and begins to sing, the audience is transported back in time. Making a return trip to Van Wert, Ted will take you on a “Rocky Mountain High”as the VWCF finishes another season of fun and music in Fountain Park.

Other Friday night Fountain Park events include performances by The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band and a community awareness event titled “A Night of Hope Against Heroin.”

On June 14, bands and speakers will be a part of an effort to raise awareness of the heroin and drug problem within the region and what area residents can do to fight the problem while promoting hope for people and families that are in the fight of addiction. This event is free and open to the public.

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform May 24, July 26, and August 16 in Fountain Park. These concerts are also free and open to the public.