VW commissioners proclaim ‘4-H Week’

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H Program was presented an official proclamation for “Van Wert County 4-H Week” from the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners for the week of March 10-16. The proclamation kicks of a number of events and promotions for the area in the following weeks.

4-H member David May (seated left) of the Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers 4-H Club is shown with County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger (seated and (standing) Stan Owens and Todd Wolfrum. photo provided

Those interested in learning more about the program can call the Ohio State University Extension Office at 419.238.1214. The 4-H Buckeye Ambassadors will be hosting a 4-H Project Carnival on Sunday, March 31, from 3-6 p.m., at the Extension Office, with activities, information, projects on showcase, and links to community partnerships. The event is free and open to anyone interested in joining 4-H.

Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade as of January 1 of the current project year. Eligibility for Cloverbud participation begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5 years old. Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is age 8 and in the third grade. Any youngster age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level.

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with caring adults. What does that mean? 4-H is committed to helping young people develop skills that will help them succeed. The program empowers all youths to reach their full potential.