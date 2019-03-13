City man pleads to 12 counts in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people were arraigned this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while other criminal hearings were also held.

Jason Allen, 45, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to four counts of felonious assault, each a felony of the second degree; four counts of obstructing official business (creating a risk of harm to four sheriff’s deputies), each a felony of the fifth degree; one count of failure to comply (fleeing), a felony of the fourth degree; two counts of ethnic intimidation, each a felony of the fifth degree; and operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Allen was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the stipulation that he have no contact with alleged victims in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Timothy Lakey, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Lakey will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Terry Sites, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony offense. Sites was released on a unsecured personal surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 27.

Henry Lopez Carrera, 19, of Des Moines, Iowa, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of driving while under a license suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Carrera was released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fifth degree. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case, with a pretrial conference set for 8 a.m. March 27.

Colby Black, 35, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond, with a further stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 27.

Stephen Davies, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of retaliation, a felony of the third degree; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond, with the further stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. April 17.

Jenifer Lynnsey Jane Davis, 23, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 27.

Two people appeared for sentencing on Wednesday.

Jennifer Wilder, 44, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, with 200 hours of community service, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, and any treatment recommended. She must also restitution in the following amounts: $214.90 to Mary McCollum, $187.90 to the Van Wert Walmart store, and $20 to Murphy USA.

Michael Protsman, 25, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He was given credit for 26 days already served.

Two change of plea hearings were also held in Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Churchwell, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, with other companion charges dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the theft count. He was released on a surety bond, with sentencing set for 9 a.m. March 27.

Connor T. Elliot, 20, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of attempting to corrupt another with drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and placing a harmful substance in food, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Elliot then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed, pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also Wednesday, Sean Ramos, 25, of Va Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation, failing to report for drug tests, and failing to report for treatment. Bond was set at $30,000 cash/commercial surety in the case and sentencing will be held Wednesday, April 24, after a presentence investigation is completed.

Damian White, 29, of Lima, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and then requested, and was granted, additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.