All 88 Ohio counties see jobless rate rise in January

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Unemployment was again up in all of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In Van Wert County, after an uptick of eight-tenths of a point in December 2018, from 3.1 percent to 3.9 percent, the jobless percentage for January increased another four-tenths of a point, to 4.3 percent.

According to labor force estimates compiled by the ODJFS, in partnership with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the county’s labor force increased from 14,100 to 14,300 people in January, while those people employed stayed the same at 13,600. A total of 600 people were said to be unemployed in January, leaving 100 people unaccounted for.

The comparable rate for the county last January was 3.9 percent.

Among neighboring counties, Mercer County again led the state with the lowest unemployment rate, although that rate increased in January from 3.1 percent in December 2018 to 3.2 percent in January. Auglaize County had the second lowest rate of 3.8 percent, up two-tenths of a percent over December 2018, while Van Wert was third and Putnam County, which saw its unemployment rate rise from 4.0 percent in December 2018 to 4.4 percent in January, was fourth. Fifth was Paulding County, whose jobless rate increased from 4.6 percent in December 2018 to 4.9 percent in January, while Allen County had the highest jobless rate among neighboring counties at 5.1 percent, up five-tenths of a percent from December 2018’s 4.7 percent.

In addition to Mercer and Auglaize counties, three other counties had unemployment rates at or below 4 percent in January. The others were Delaware County at 3.7 percent, Holmes County at 3.8 percent, and Hancock County, at 4 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment percentages at or above 9 percent in January. They include Monroe County at 12.1 percent, Meigs County at 10.5 percent, Noble County at 10.4 percent, Adams County at 10.3 percent, Ottawa and Morgan counties at 10.1 percent, Huron County at 9.3 percent, and Jackson County at 9 percent.